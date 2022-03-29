The Vigo County YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 8 a.m. to noon April 30 at the YMCA. The event will feature hands-on activities, cornhole tournament, bingo, raffles and prizes to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.
“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves,” said Cayce Evans, youth director. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer.”
The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year.
The Vigo County YMCA is located at 951 Dresser Drive, Terre Haute. For more information, contact Cayce Evans at 812-232-8446 or e-mail cevans@ymcaswv.org
