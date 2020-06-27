Students in sixth through 12 grade have a unique opportunity to be part of a newly formed interscholastic youth mountain biking group.
A Vigo County composite team is being organized as part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Indiana League, and its season starts July 7. All are welcome and everyone rides. Residents of neighboring states can participate if a league does not currently exist in the region. The Vigo County team will practice at local trails and parks in Terre Haute, and practice twice a week with certified level-one NICA coaches. The regular season starts as early as April and ends in November.
The NICA has 31 leagues in 30 states with more than 22,000 high school and middle school student athletes. It facilitates the development of high school and middle school teams/clubs and provides the education, training, licensing, and insurance for coaches and volunteers.
To get involved, volunteer, or donate to support getting more kids on bikes, email team director Eric Barawskas at ebarawskas@gmail.com or call 248-914-1569. Visit www.nationalmtb.org or www.indianamtb.org for details on joining the team or coaching and training.
