White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, has extended the deadline for its poetry and/or essay contest to Sept. 1.
In collaboration with Arts Illiana, WVC is celebrating its 25th anniversary by inviting all to submit submissions relating to the ministry’s work. A panel of judges will select pieces which will be included in a publication that will be presented to the congregation in honor of the anniversary year, and all submissions will be shared by WVC and Arts Illiana on social media throughout summer and fall.
“This project started when we were talking about the 25th anniversary and brainstorming ideas to recognize the milestone,” WVC tour coordinator Tara Elmore said.
Submissions are open to all persons interested. More information can be found at artsilliana.com. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1.
The submissions are an “opportunity to thank the Sisters of Providence for their vision and commitment to caring for, serving and sustaining our Earth,” states the Arts Illiana website.
“Some of the submissions will be added to the Sisters of Providence Archives Department, commemorating the anniversary, as well as having them on social media and other publications,” Elmore added.
For more information on submissions, contact Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or info@artsilliana.com.
WVC offers all visitors a chance to tour the five-acre USDA-certified organic garden, while visiting orchards, the Farm Store, a herd of alpacas and flock of chickens, nature trails and more. For details call 812-535-2932 or email wvc@spsmw.org/.
