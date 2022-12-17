WTIU Public Television is collaborating with Indiana University’s Singing Hoosiers to bring a holiday tradition to south central Indiana viewers. Chimes of Christmas premieres 7 p.m. Sunday on WTIU. The program will also be available to stream on Facebook Live and PBS Video.
Recorded before a live audience at the Indiana University Auditorium, this concert film features a mix of well-known carols, contemporary hits and classical choral arrangements presented by the Grammy-nominated Singing Hoosiers under the direction of Dr. Chris Albanese.
This year’s Chimes of Christmas production also includes a special performance of “The Ballad of the Brown King.” The piece is Margaret Bonds’ most performed work. It is set to the poetry of Langston Hughes and celebrates African participation in the nativity story through the figure of King Balthazar.
Along with the Singing Hoosiers, the piece will feature IU’s African American Choral Ensemble and NOTUS (the IU Jacobs School of Music Contemporary Vocal Ensemble) with a solo vocal quartet and full orchestra.
Chimes of Christmas is made possible with support from Greene & Schultz Trial Lawyers and IU Credit Union.
