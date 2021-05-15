WTIU launches new digital series 'Flyover Culture'

WTIU Public Television in Bloomington recently launched Flyover Culture, a new digital series that explores Midwestern pop culture.
Hosted and produced by Payton Knobeloch, the series — formerly known as [indi]android — examines what makes Midwestern pop culture distinct and the individuals and communities who create it.
The first episode of Flyover Culture looks at speedrunning — the process of completing video games in record time using special techniques, glitches, and any other means necessary. Knobeloch speaks with four talented runners from around the Midwest to find out how they do speedrunning, what makes some games better to run than others, and the impact speedrunning has on the world. This episode was released on May 4 on the Flyover Culture YouTube channel.
The first season of Flyover Culture consists of 10 episodes that will cover the topics of video games; comics and creators; art and music; hobbies and fandom; cryptids and urban legends; and pop culture history. Future episodes will be released every other Tuesday on YouTube and PBS Video.
WTIU Public Television serves all or part of 29 counties in central Indiana, including Terre Haute, Bloomfield and Linton in the Wabash Valley. It airs both PBS programming and three locally-produced weekly series — Journey Indiana, The Friday Zone, and Indiana Newsdesk.
