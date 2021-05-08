Walden’s Wellness & Fitness Dojo invited the public in participation and demonstration of tai chi during World Tai Chi Day on April 24 in Fairbanks Park.
Since 1999, World Tai Chi Day has been a global event to educate the world of the health and healing benefits of tai chi. It takes place every year at 10 a.m. on the last Saturday of April worldwide. Events begin in the earliest time zones of New Zealand. Then, as the planet turns, events unfold across Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and finally in Hawaii.
Tai chi is a low-impact form of exercise that involves a series of slow, focused movements, accompanied by deep breathing. It is a self-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching.
Regular tai chi classes are conducted from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Wabash Activity Center at 300 S. Fifth St.
Classes are led by certified instructor Steve Walden, PTA. Walden has 25 years of experience in the medical field, two Master ranks in Martial Arts, and is a teacher of Yang, Sun and Chen Tai Chi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.