The Purdue Succession Planning Team is offering a two-part workshop series addressing family farm business and succession planning challenges at eight locations across Indiana beginning this month. Farming Together: Enhancing Your Worth as a Farm Business Partner seeks to help farm families determine a succession planning roadmap, enhance human resource management, understand key financial aspects, learn about legal issues and hear from others’ succession planning success stories.
Session one will feature Dr. Paige Pratt (via webinar), a professional speaker and farm transition facilitator, presenting Farm Family Transitions: The Good, The Bad and the In-laws. Session two will feature a presentation and Q & A session with local attorneys specializing in farm succession planning. In addition to the featured speakers, both sessions will include additional presentations and hands-on activities led by Succession Planning Team members.
This series will be held at the Farm Bureau Vigo County Office in Terre Haute. Session one will be held on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. and session two on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Registration is $50 for the first four family members and $10 for each additional member. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 23. Online registration is available at www.cvent.com/d/ghqwjy.
