Purdue Extension-Vermillion County, along with the Purdue Extension Women in Ag Team, are hosting a free dinner program to help farm women with succession planning.
The free dinner program will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the 4-H Community Building at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds in Cayuga Park.
Renee Wiatt, Family Business Management specialist at the Purdue Institute for Family Business, will present “Transferring Farm Management: Ready to Move Forward?” The discussion will give farm families some pointers about navigating the management transfer process, including some handouts for reference and to continue progress after the presentation.
Seating is limited with registration required no later than Sept. 14 at https://tinyurl.com/WIALunch2021 or by calling the Vermillion County Extension office at 765-492-5330.
Dinner program sponsors are Farm Credit Mid-America, Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council.
For more program details contact Phil Cox or Lori Bouslog at the Vermillion County Extension office. For more details on Purdue Women in Agriculture and its educational opportunities, visit https://ag.purdue.edu/extension/WIA.
