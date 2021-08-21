River City Art Association recognized the talent of 22 Indiana and Illinois artists during its 13th Annual Juried Exhibition opening reception on Aug. 6 in First Financial Bank Plaza in Terre Haute.
The late Monty “Indiana” Jones was posthumously honored for his lifetime dedication to the visual arts and the nonprofit art group he loyally served as founding member since 2008. Three of his works are showcased alongside the 63 exhibition entries on display through Aug. 31.
Exhibition juror Michael Tingley announced winners in six categories. Best of Show, announced by Sally Whitehurst on behalf of event sponsor First Financial, went to “Mystic Melody” by Jan McVay of Tangier in Parke County. McVay also received a first place for her photography entry, “Dancing in Venice.”
Other first-place medallions were awarded to Jo Rich-Vadas of Marshall, Illinois, for her drawing, “Todd’s Path”; Dian Der Ohanian Phillips of Terre Haute for her painting, “Get to the Point”; “Cathy Laska of Terre Haute for a mixed media entry titled “Aurora”; Edith Acton of Terre Haute for a fused glass wall hanging, “Stitched Together”; and Bob DeFrance of Terre Haute for a 3-D wood carving, “Sycamore Freshman.”
Second-place honors went to DeFrance for another 3-D wood carving, “Sycamore Emeriti”; Todd Stokes of Dennison, Illinois, for an etched glass entry, “Subtle Rhythm”; Mary G. Mayhew of Terre Haute for her painting, “Happy”; Bryan Bromstrup of Terre Haute for his photography entry, “Vicksburg Graveyard Road”; and Sharon Hawk of Terre Haute for a mixed media entry, “Full Moon Phenomenon.”
Another special presentation, the Marty Martinez Contributory Award, went to Dian Der Ohanian Phillips, RCAA’s president.
Other participating artists are Debra Butler, Lynne Dunnavant, Josie Ellis, Shayla Fish, Christel Gutelius, Jean Kristeller, Rebecca McFadden, Steven Raez, Sandy Ridge-Fisher, Elise Spaid-Roberts, Sheila K. Ter Meer and Thomas Wright.
Artists’ and People’s Choice awards will be announced Aug. 31 and join exhibition winners in a September display in the lobby of First Financial’s Springhill bank.
For more exhibition highlights and membership details, visit RiverCityArt.org and River City Art Association on Facebook.
