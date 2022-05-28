Win the battle against fleas and ticks

Simon, a 6 year, 8 month old Terrier mix was originally picked up as a lost dog on in July 2018. Adopted in November 2018, his family surrendered him back to the Clay County Humane Shelter on in April 2022 due to a change in life circumstances. A real Houdini, Simon is an athletic jumper and climber who can be a challenge to keep contained. Despite his disdain for being left kenneled, he’s an excellent walker, knows sit, down and stay. Simon has a great demeanor, loves cuddling, is good with kids and his favorite toy is a stuffed bear. He’s a super sweet guy who’s seeking companionship and commitment. Simon’s been wormed, neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $150. If cute as a button Simon’s charm doesn’t convince you, his mesmerizing hazel eyes will! Come and meet Simon at 8280 N. County Rd 125 W. in Brazil or call  812-446-5126.

It’s that time of year again when fleas and ticks are most bothersome. They hike a ride into your home via your pet (or your clothes). Although you don’t notice the pesky bugs right away, soon fleas begin to lay eggs on your pet, which eventually end up in your carpets and on your furniture.

Surprisingly, in the U.S. there are more than 200 species of fleas. These pests prefer pets because their fur provides a good breeding habitat. The female flea can lay as many as 50 eggs a day, which can mature in as little as three weeks. The eggs hatch into larvae, which spin cocoons that grow into pupae and mature into adults. Fleas can be detected from the flea excrement they leave behind or “flea dirt” as it is often called.

It’s important to vacuum carpets and wash pets bedding often. Be sure to change the vacuum bag to prevent flea infestation here.

The dilemma with fleas is not only the itching that is caused from biting, it is also from the crawling over the pet’s skin. Fleas can also cause anemia in the pet and transmit tapeworms. Some animals are allergic to flea bites and this can cause inflammation and hair loss. Some popular flea remedies are Revolution, Advantage, Frontline, and Trifexis. These products are administered once a month in order to kill fleas and to inhibit flea eggs from developing. There are other products available including foggers, sprays, dips, dusts, collars, and powders. Flea shampoos help minimize flea infestation through bathing. When using flea and tick products, be sure to follow the directions closely as they can have adverse effects if used improperly. And NEVER use dog products on cats!

There are approximately 200 species of ticks in the U.S. Although considered arachnids (similar to spiders), ticks can carry infectious organisms that transmit diseases to dogs and cats. The most well known disease transmitted by ticks is Lyme disease. Ask your veterinarian about the Lyme disease vaccine, if your dog is outside. There is no vaccine for cats. Symptoms of Lyme disease include: appetite loss, lethargy, fever, swollen joints, lameness, itching and pain. If your pet experiences these symptoms, see your vet. If they have Lyme disease, they will require antibiotics. Check your pet (especially around the head and in the ears) regularly for ticks. Remove any ticks immediately with tweezers.

Flea control should begin with flea prevention. Your veterinarian is an expert and can advise you on fleas and flea products for your pet. Don’t wait until your pet is hairless and your home is infested. Begin a flea and tick regiment today.

