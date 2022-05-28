Win the battle against fleas and ticks

It’s that time of year again when fleas and ticks are most bothersome. They hike a ride into your home via your pet (or your clothes). Although you don’t notice the pesky bugs right away, soon fleas begin to lay eggs on your pet, which eventually end up in your carpets and on your furniture.
Surprisingly, in the U.S. there are more than 200 species of fleas. These pests prefer pets because their fur provides a good breeding habitat. The female flea can lay as many as 50 eggs a day, which can mature in as little as three weeks. The eggs hatch into larvae, which spin cocoons that grow into pupae and mature into adults. Fleas can be detected from the flea excrement they leave behind or “flea dirt” as it is often called.
It’s important to vacuum carpets and wash pets bedding often. Be sure to change the vacuum bag to prevent flea infestation here.
The dilemma with fleas is not only the itching that is caused from biting, it is also from the crawling over the pet’s skin. Fleas can also cause anemia in the pet and transmit tapeworms. Some animals are allergic to flea bites and this can cause inflammation and hair loss. Some popular flea remedies are Revolution, Advantage, Frontline, and Trifexis. These products are administered once a month in order to kill fleas and to inhibit flea eggs from developing. There are other products available including foggers, sprays, dips, dusts, collars, and powders. Flea shampoos help minimize flea infestation through bathing. When using flea and tick products, be sure to follow the directions closely as they can have adverse effects if used improperly. And NEVER use dog products on cats!
There are approximately 200 species of ticks in the U.S. Although considered arachnids (similar to spiders), ticks can carry infectious organisms that transmit diseases to dogs and cats. The most well known disease transmitted by ticks is Lyme disease. Ask your veterinarian about the Lyme disease vaccine, if your dog is outside. There is no vaccine for cats. Symptoms of Lyme disease include: appetite loss, lethargy, fever, swollen joints, lameness, itching and pain. If your pet experiences these symptoms, see your vet. If they have Lyme disease, they will require antibiotics. Check your pet (especially around the head and in the ears) regularly for ticks. Remove any ticks immediately with tweezers.
Flea control should begin with flea prevention. Your veterinarian is an expert and can advise you on fleas and flea products for your pet. Don’t wait until your pet is hairless and your home is infested. Begin a flea and tick regiment today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.