Win the battle against fleas and ticks

Simon, a 6 year, 8 month old Terrier mix was originally picked up as a lost dog on in July 2018. Adopted in November 2018, his family surrendered him back to the Clay County Humane Shelter on in April 2022 due to a change in life circumstances. A real Houdini, Simon is an athletic jumper and climber who can be a challenge to keep contained. Despite his disdain for being left kenneled, he’s an excellent walker, knows sit, down and stay. Simon has a great demeanor, loves cuddling, is good with kids and his favorite toy is a stuffed bear. He’s a super sweet guy who’s seeking companionship and commitment. Simon’s been wormed, neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $150. If cute as a button Simon’s charm doesn’t convince you, his mesmerizing hazel eyes will! Come and meet Simon at 8280 N. County Rd 125 W. in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.