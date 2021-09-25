Williamson Branch in concert Sept. 26 at Brazil church

Williamson Branch will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, in First Christian Church at at 1875 W. U.S. 40 in Brazil.
Admission will be a freewill offering. Seating will be adjusted for social distancing and masks are welcome but not mandatory.
Williamson Branch offers plenty of variety, but on their latest effort, “Classy. Sassy. Bluegrassy.,” it’s the fast-paced work that shines brightest, states the church’s news release. What has not changed is the vocals and harmony that are the usual hallmarks of successful family bands. On this album, each member of the clan gets a turn in the spotlight.
Along with Kevin Williamson on guitar and lead vocals, the group features his wife, Debbie Williamson, on lead vocals and mandolin, along with daughters Melody on lead vocals and fiddle, Kadence on bass and vocals, and Caroline on vocals.
All five Williamsons sing and together produce some very powerful harmony on both Gospel and secular material, states the news release.
“Someday,” the first cut on their “Branchin’ Out,” was written by daughter Melody, who also sings lead vocal and showcases her fiddling abilities. Kevin Williamson steps up with a good bluegrass song that harkens back to the genre’s roots with “The Miner’s Song.”
Guests are encouraged to take an instrument for a jam session after the concert.
More information on Williamson Branch is available on Youtube, Facebook or https://www.williamsonbranch.com/. For more event details, email mgrayless@fccbrazil.org or call 812-446-2214.
