Individuals are now experiencing less sunlight with the time change, overcast skies and arrival of winter in the Wabash Valley. This puts many at risk of a double whammy: seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, in a season of COVID-19. This winter the pandemic is expected to intensify the depression experienced by many people with SAD. This disorder already affects hundreds of older Hoosiers who suffer annually from seasonal depression.
The Wabash Independent Living & Learning Center in Terre Haute offers monthly peer support meetings via telephone which will benefit those struggling with SAD. To learn more and for a peer meeting schedule, call The WILL Center at 812-298-9455.
SAD predictably kicks in each fall when the hours of daylight shorten in the Valley. Dr. Norman E. Rosenthal believes that an estimated 5 percent of the population or 1 in 20 people suffer from full-blown SAD syndrome. Rosenthal was the psychiatrist who first identified the disorder in the 1980s and then devised an effective treatment. He estimated that three times as many people have a milder version of SAD, commonly called winter blues. Those blues zaps energy and enthusiasm for life.
Except for its seasonal pattern, the symptoms of SAD are like those of clinical depression: pervasive sadness, undue fatigue, difficulty concentrating, excessive sleep, lost interest in normally enjoyed activities, and cravings for starches and sweets resulting in weight gain. Another option for treatment is exposure to sunlight or its artificial equivalent for 20 to 30 minutes every morning. The WILL Center low vision staff researched the lack of sunlight and found an inexpensive resource called the “Happy Light.”
According to research by Elaine Kitchel, the idea is to place the light source near your ankle and or knee for 20 to 30 minutes each day. This daily light exposure therapy is done by exposing a portion of your body to the blue light that is omitted from the lamp. Kitchel was a strong advocate for lighting advantages for low-vision individuals and has since retired. Kitchel researched the benefits of lighting and worked for American Printing House for the Blind for many years. She also helped to educate WILL Center staff about the benefits of the Happy Light.
The center has received positive feedback from individuals who have used the Happy Light. The standard recommendation of light needed daily is 10,000 lux. Sitting under a commercial light box at least one-foot square is another option. In addition, the combination of exercise and outdoor light is crucially important. It connects individuals with their environment — not just the light, but also the birds, trees, animal life, and neighborhood all can act as an antidote to the cocoon of isolation. Another valuable tip is to establish and maintain structure by keeping a routine. The WILL Center also helps to provide sensory challenged seniors with a 11- by 17-inch calendar. Consumers are encouraged to write a daily note in the large squares reflecting their experiences for that day and important dates to remember.
Visit verilux.com/collections/happylight-therapy-lamps-boxes for more details.
