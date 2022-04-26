The Wiley High School Class of 1947 is asking graduates and the general public to help locate its surviving members for a 75th reunion this summer.
Plans are set for Red Streaks alumni to gather July 2 at the Saratoga Restaurant at 431 Wabash Ave. in downtown Terre Haute. A reception begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:30.
Bernie Carney, a Class of ‘47 grad, is the point person for reservations and information on class members from around the country.
Class of ‘47 members and others with details on alums from that year can reach Carney by telephone at 812-232-4746; or they can write to him at Bernie Carney, 236 S. 26th St. Dr., Terre Haute, IN., 47803.
