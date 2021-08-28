Why Make Waves will celebrate the reopening of the Vigo County YMCA pool in Terre Haute with a fundraising luncheon and style show on Sept. 22.
“Lifestyles Unlimited — Styles to Get the Most Out of Life” is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Country Club of Terre Haute at Allendale. Narrator of the runway style show will be Katie Shane with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Dorothy Jerse and other past YWCA directors will be honored. The event also will have a silent auction, cash bar and cash games.
Individual admission is $80. To reserve a seat or a table for eight, call 812-249-8426 or visit whymakewaves@gmail.com. Proceeds will be donated to the YMCA pool fund.
The group Why Make Waves was formed to help support the YMCA pool reopening. Sponsors on Sept. 22 include Union Health, Vigo County YMCA and Providence Medical Group.
