Learn various bread-baking basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters on Feb. 22 during a Baking Sourdough Breads workshop by White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The workshop, from 1 to 5 p.m., will be facilitated by Candace Minster.
Minster said sourdough breads are much easier to make than most people realize.
“Sourdough breads are created with a living culture, also known as a starter, which houses millions of naturally-occurring bacteria and yeasts found in water, on flour, in the air and even on our hands,” she said. “This living culture/starter is used to leaven the bread instead of commercial dried or active yeast. Both kinds of yeast – commercial and wild ones found in sourdough – will cause the bread to rise, but they behave and taste differently from one another.”
Samples, instructions and starters to take home will be included during the workshop.
“People can purchase starters or make their own,” Minster said. “Participants in the workshop will get some of my own culture to take home with them. As long as a starter is well cared for, it can last indefinitely. There are bakeries that have maintained their starters for hundreds of years.”
Cost is $45, and the registration deadline is Feb. 15.
To register, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2932 or email wvc@spsmw.org.
