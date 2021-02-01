White Violet Center to host Baking Sourdough Breads workshop

White Violet Center for Eco-Justice will host a virtual workshop on Baking Sourdough Breads on Feb. 11.
The workshop on Zoom is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. with facilitator Candace Minster. Registration deadline is Thursday.
Participants will learn sourdough bread-making basics, tips and tricks on creating and maintaining starters, as well as ideas for how to incorporate sourdough into a variety of other baked goods.
“Sourdough breads are created with a living culture, also known as a starter, which houses millions of naturally-occurring bacteria and yeasts found in water, on flour, in the air and even on our hands,” Minster said. “This living culture/starter is used to leaven the bread instead of commercial dried or active yeast. Both kinds of yeast – commercial and wild ones found in sourdough – will cause the bread to rise, but they behave and taste differently from one another.
“People can purchase starters or make their own,” Minster added. “Participants in the workshop will get some of my own culture to take home with them. As long as a starter is well cared for, it can last indefinitely. There are bakeries that have maintained their starters for hundreds of years.”
The $45 workshop fee includes samples, instruction materials and a starter to take home.
WVC is a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods. To register visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2932 or email wvc@spsmw.org.
