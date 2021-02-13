A virtual encounter with the alpacas at White Violet Center for Eco-Justice is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27.
Lorrie Heber, director of White Violet Center for Eco-Justice and event facilitator, will discuss why the alpacas are so beneficial for the center’s USDA-certified organic farm. Participants will learn about alpaca fiber and more, and watch a demonstration on how to felt an ornament from alpaca fiber.
“The alpacas will be hanging out in their luxurious winter coats doing what they do best, growing some of the best fiber on the planet and looking fabulous while doing it!” Heber said.
“Our team will report from three locations during the event,” she continued. “We’ll be with the alpacas in the barn and pasture then move to the skirting room to show what happens to the fiber when it is shorn from the animal and how it becomes yarn. Then, we’ll demonstrate how we take that fiber and that yarn and make beautiful, wearable art and other items.”
Cost to attend is $15 plus an additional $10 for each alpaca ornament felting kit. Heber said the felting kits are ordered upon registration and participants can pick them up at the WVC Farm Store or have them mailed in time for the event. The mailing option will include a small shipping fee.
Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 19.
WVC is a ministry of the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2932 or wvc@spsmw.org.
