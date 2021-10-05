An observance of National White Safety Cane Day — an annual celebration of the achievements of blind and visually impaired people — is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Oct. 15 at the southwest corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.
Danny Wayne Beemer, assistant executive director of the Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center, said Mayor Duke Bennett is scheduled to read a proclamation in recognition of the day. Also, Federal Coffee and Fine Foods will donate a portion of its sales that day to the WILL Center's low-vision program, Beemer said.
The public is invited to attend.
"For blind people, the white cane is an essential tool," a news release from Beemer and the WILL Center stated. "We use our other senses to explore and understand the world around us. The white cane, in effect, makes our hands and arms longer. We can avoid obstacles, find steps, find uneven places in the sidewalk, locate doorways and much more."
For more information about Terre Haute's National White Cane Safety Day event, contact the WILL Center by phone at 812-298-9455.
