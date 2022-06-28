Sunny. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 1:48 am
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
