Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Come and Zoom retreat: Living the Mission of God, free, 7 to 9 p.m. today and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, virtual, single Catholic women ages 18 to 42; see life as Sister of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, deepen understanding of God’s call; registration, events.sistersofprovidence.org, or call or text 361-600-9505.
• Crisis Pregnancy Walk for Life, amphitheater, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; registration 7 p.m., live music and kickoff rally at 7:30, walk at 8:15; registration, wabashvalleypregnancy.com/events.
