Clark County
• Longview Bank and Trust grand opening and ribbon cutting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT, 1408 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; ribbon cutting 11 a.m., followed by open house/lunch catered by Spud’s Grub, giveaways, prize drawings with grand prize of large Yeti cooler; more winformation on Facebook, longviewbt.com or 217-826-1110.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; more information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
