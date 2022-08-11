Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
• Marshall Farmers Market, 4 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, around Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave.; city band concert follows; details and vendor application, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber.com/marshall-farmers-market.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Continental breakfast, 8:30 a.m. CDT, Lake Ridge Christian Church, 122 E. Steidl Road, Paris; for educators, board members of District 95 and Crestwood schools, clergy; hosted by Paris Area Church Women.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
