Clark County, Ill.
• Yummy Snack, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; with University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring John Lee, MD, ophthalmologist, Midwest Sight Foundation NFP, Decatur, Ill.; lunch provided by Majestic Care, Terre Haute; presented by Senior Education Ministries; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; featuring William Elliott, PhD, certified correctional health professional and licensed clinical psychologist, Horizon Health Paris Clinic; lunch provided by Horizon Health; presented by Senior Education Ministries; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
