Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring L. Kaye DeSelms Dent, attorney at law , concentrating in estate planning, probate, elder law and Medicaid; lunch provided by Heartland Nursing and Rehabilitation, Casey; presented by Senior Education Ministries; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Clay County
• “Ladies Day Out” yard/garage sale fundraiser, items by freewill offering, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cory Zion Church Family Life Center, 3476 W. County Road 300 South, Cory; raising money to support church and community needs.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.