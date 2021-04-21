Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Vigo County Eagles Composite MTB Team registration open; mountain biking practices start July 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; registration, ebarawskas@gmail.com.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
