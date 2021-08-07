The West Central Indiana Master Naturalist Workshop starts on Aug. 26 and will continue for a total of eight classes, from 6 to 9 p.m. on most Thursdays through Oct. 21.
The West Central IMN Workshop will rotate between Parke (Turkey Run State Park) and Vermillion counties. Classes include: Learning to Identify Wildflowers, The Hidden Fauna that Trees Keep, Watersheds & Water Quality, Geology & Soils of Indiana, Trees of Indiana: Starring the Oaks, Birding Indiana: Starring Wabash River Bald Eagles, Planetarium Program, Introduction to Interpretation, and Meeting Juliette Strauss & Gene Stratton-Porter. Field trips associated with the classes include Forest Glen Nature Preserve, Little Vermilion River, Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve, and Cayuga Park.
Presenters will be Susan Biggs Warner (Vermilion County, Illinois Conservation District), Dr. James Nardi (University of Illinois), Daniel Welage (Vermillion/Parke County SWCD), Aaron Douglass (Turkey Run State Park), Alan Bruner (Friends of Turkey Run and Shades state parks), writer-photographer Mike Lunsford and Phil Cox (Purdue Extension).
The course is open to any adult with an interest to learn more about Indiana’s natural resources. There is a registration fee and a discount for couples, which covers the costs of books, materials and other fees. However, the Turkey Run State Park entry fee (or 2021 State Park Pass) is required for the four classes offered there. The number of participants is limited. Registration deadline is Aug. 18. A schedule and registration form are on the Vermillion County Extension webpage at www.ag.purdue.edu/counties/vermillion/. For more details, contact Vermillion County Extension Educator Phil Cox at cox119@purdue.edu or 765-492-5330.
The Indiana Master Naturalist program is sponsored by Indiana Resource Conservation & Development Councils, Indiana Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Purdue Cooperative Extension Service, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. For more information about the program go to www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/6321.htm/.
