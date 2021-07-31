As Friday night crowds assembled in Tollys Bar and Grill, open-mic comedy emcee Levi Elmore and his fellow comics figured most folks were there for the 9 o'clock karaoke music, after the joke-tellers' hour on stage ended.
Eventually, a turning point arrived at the nightspot on Maple Avenue on Terre Haute's north side.
Elmore would almost apologetically tell folks taking seats, "We'll be through in a few minutes."
"And they'd say, 'No, we're here for the comedy,'" Elmore recalled.
Indeed, Terre Haute has a comedy community — modest in size but lively in spirit. "It's a nice little scene," said George White, one of nearly a dozen comics who take turns coaxing laughs from audiences at 8 p.m. open-mic nights at Tollys on Fridays and The Verve on Sundays, among other performances.
A slice of that atmosphere will be captured on video and audio for a live album, when Elmore and White perform half-hour sets each, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 in The Verve. They're central figures in Terre Haute's comedy circle. Elmore grew up in Terre Haute, graduating from Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University. White moved to Terre Haute from his hometown of El Paso, Texas, three years ago, then moved to Las Vegas for a year and a half, and then moved back. He's worked the clubs in all three cities.
Both fill a niche with their local comedy brethren.
"I'm like the cool dad who went to Vegas and played the clubs," White said. "And [Levi's] the momma's hen who's stayed and kind of nurtures the scene."
Elmore sees all of the local comics adding to the growth of the art form in western Indiana. "This all really is a group effort," he said.
The two guys to be featured on the upcoming comedy album took different paths to this point.
The 28-year-old Elmore grew up as "a trailer-park kid in Terre Haute, shorter than everyone else with anxiety to match," he quipped. He graduated from South in 2011 and ISU in 2015, with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in environmental science. His day job, or "Clark Kent side," is with the Workforce Development Board that oversees the WorkOne Western Indiana services.
In his standup life, Elmore's jokes often refer to his 5-foot, 1-inch-tall stature, and steer mostly clear of the divisive topic of politics. Like Linus from the "Charlie Brown" cartoons, he keeps his act generally free of "religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin."
Elmore's first foray into comedy came in high school during a battle of the bands event. The judges were tabulating the scores and told Elmore to "go tell some jokes." He had no background or preparation in clubs or classes.
"I was a marching band, jazz band kid," he explained. "I wasn't even an actor in the school play. I was a trombone player."
He got enough laughs to try again, later, though. As an ISU freshman, Elmore resumed his standup routine at the now bygone gathering place, The Coffee Grounds, and the Terre Haute Music Venue. He began playing The Verve in 2016, adding Tollys in 2018.
Tollys' owner Gretchen Bonine said her regulars immediately welcomed the comedians, and grew more accustomed to the addition of humor. She readily said "yes" when the young comics asked to perform open-mic style, where joke-tellers take the stage one by one.
"I definitely like the comedians," Bonine said. "They're all really good guys and girls. I like to try to support locals, and like supporting local talent and helping them hone their craft."
A couple of spotlight gigs also helped Elmore hone his skills.
He served as an opening act for a couple of national touring comedians — Sam Losco of the "Trailer Park Boys" television series at the Terre Haute Brewing Company in 2016, and Creed Bratton of NBC's hit comedy "The Office" at the Zorah Shrine Temple in 2018. Elmore interacted with both comics and studied their styles, but spent more time with Bratton, whose talents go beyond acting and comedy. Bratton also played lead guitar for the 1960s and '70s rock band The Grass Roots, and played a fictionalized version of himself on "The Office." He also played tunes from his Grass Roots and solo career during his Terre Haute appearance.
Elmore saw a different side to Bratton and learned from it.
"It was interesting to see how he carried himself. ... It was clear to see Creed Bratton from 'The Office' is very different from Creed Bratton in reality," said Elmore, who's a fan of the show.
After Bratton's performance, Elmore got a photo taken with him. "He put his arm around me and said, 'Young man, we are the crusaders of the evening." The comment resonated with Elmore, defining the mission of a comedian.
"Sometimes people will come up to us after the shows and say, 'I've had a really bad day' or 'I'm having a really tough time,' and thank us [at open-mic nights], and it really does make you feel like a crusader to make people feel a little bit better," Elmore said.
White's pursued that goal in different regions of the country, taught English as a second language in South Korea, and tries to share tips from his experiences to the other Terre Haute comedians. He reminds them to avoid repeating jokes in the same venue, in case crowd members heard their past routines. "It's best to build on that material," White said.
"I think the biggest thing is just not burning out," he continued, "and keeping their expectations realistic, and to treat people with respect."
His own comedy career may be at a crossroads. The next step on the "natural progression" would be to tour the country, or play clubs at Indianapolis, but White also has a young family and doesn't want to be away so much. That's why next month's recording of a live album with Elmore interests him.
"If I were to stop [performing], it would be good, a decade down the line, to show my 10-year-old, 'Your dad used to be cool, and here's the proof,'" White said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.