Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, will offer two events in observance of American Heart Month in February.
In addition to the annual “Wear Red Luncheon,” an evening program will be offered. Both events are set for Feb. 7 in the Tingley Reception Center, 504 E. Edgar St.
The lunch event at noon CST includes a catered meal and program, “Hear Your Heart: Put You First,” by national speaker Mellanie Hills. The evening event at 5:30 will feature wine, cheese, chocolate and a program titled “How to Treat Yourself Well” by Hills.
Hills is a heart disease survivor, heart health expert and award-winning author. She is founder and CEO of the American Foundation for Women’s Health and StopAfib.org, the world’s foremost atrial fibrillation patient advocacy organization.
All community women are invited to the event. Attendees are encouraged to wear red in support of the fight against heart disease.
Cost for either event is $20 per person, and includes Hill’s book, “A Women’s Guide to Saving Her Own Life.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.MyHorizonHealth.org/WearRed. For more information, call Christina Hoffman at 217-466-4294.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.