The Sisters of Providence are inviting persons of all faith traditions to attend this year’s Way of the Cross for Justice program, scheduled for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Good Friday, April 7.
Traditionally, the Stations of the Cross help people of all faith traditions make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, opening a space for reflection, memory and action, as they meditate upon the scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death. Walking the path of the Stations to commemorate the Passion of the Christ is said to have started with Saint Francis of Assisi.
There is no cost to take part in the program. For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
