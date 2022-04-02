The Sisters of Providence are holding a Way of the Cross for Justice program, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 15.
During the hour-long service, those participating will recall Jesus’ journey to the cross while uniting His path with the many justice struggles we face today.
Traditionally, the Stations of the Cross help people of all faith traditions make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, opening a space for reflection, memory and action, as they meditate upon the scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death. Walking the path of the Stations to commemorate the Passion of the Christ is said to have started with Saint Francis of Assisi.
There is no cost to take part in the program. Those who wish to follow along may request a copy of the booklet by emailing jfrost@spsmw.org before April 8.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.