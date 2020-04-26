The Arthritis Foundation of Indiana encourages Hoosiers to participate in its virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis, a healthy living and advocacy event which the community can still participate in even during quarantine.
Participants can come together virtually at 4 p.m. May 16 on Facebook, with a live panel of Arthritis Foundation representatives, celebrities, influencers and engaged volunteers — with a focus on “54 for 54,” in honor of the 54 million people nationwide living with arthritis.
The virtual walk is a Live Yes! Arthritis Network’s flagship fundraising event. Registration is available at http://www.walktocurearthritis.org/Indy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.