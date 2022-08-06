The Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk by Saint Mary’s Village Parish invites the public to support a local food pantry.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 on the grounds of the Sisters of Providence and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Providence Food Pantry, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Providence. The pantry serves approximately 3,000 families annual in West Terre Haute and the surrounding community.
Registration for the race begins at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m., rain or shine.
The cost is $15. Register by Aug. 18 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. Shirts will be handed out during the event.
If paying by check, make it payable to Providence Food Pantry/Hunger Bust and mail to Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute, IN, 47885.
For more information, or to register in advance, call or text at 812-208-6157 or email jrichey75@gmail.com.
For more information regarding the food pantry, call Sister Joseph Fillenwarth, SP, director of the pantry, at 812-535-2544 or email jfillenw@spsmw.org.
