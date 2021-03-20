Youth hunters can apply for reserved turkey hunts during the special youth wild turkey hunting season on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties now through March 26.
The participating state fish and wildlife areas include Wabashiki in Vigo County, Fairbanks Landing in Sullivan County, and Goose Pond in Greene County.
The youth turkey season is April 17-18. Youth hunters who are under age 18 on the day of the hunt are eligible to apply. A limit will be placed on the number of youth hunters allowed to hunt a respective property on each hunting day in order to improve the quality of hunts for participants. Interested hunters or an adult representing them must register in person or by phone during the normal office hours for the property they wish to hunt. Hunters are limited to registering for one property.
To register a youth for one of the hunts, the following information is needed: hunter’s name; type of license and license number; date(s) for which applying; mailing address; phone number; and parent or guardian’s name, address and phone number.
Hunters interested in signing up for the Chinook FWA or Wabashiki FWA hunts can register at Deer Creek FWA. Those interested in signing up for Fairbanks Landing FWA or Hillenbrand FWA hunts can do so at Goose Pond FWA.
A drawing will take place March 31 at properties where the number of registered hunters exceeds the spots available. A youth hunter may be drawn for either one or both hunt days, depending on the number of applicants. All applicants will be notified of drawing results by mail.
Turkey hunting hours for DNR properties are one-half hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. EST. Youth hunters who are selected for a hunt may check in at any time each day until the end of legal hunting hours for that property. Properties will not have a daily “no-show” drawing. Hunters interested in possible unfilled quotas at a property should call that property for more information before arriving.
Applicants must possess a 2021 Youth Consolidated Hunting & Trapping License, a 2021 Non-Resident Youth Spring Turkey License with a gamebird habitat stamp privilege, or a Lifetime Comprehensive Hunting License. Apprentice hunting licenses of the types named above also can be used.
Youth hunters can take a bearded or male wild turkey. The youth must be accompanied by someone 18 or older. The youth hunter may use any legal shotgun, bow and arrow, or crossbow. The adult accompanying the youth hunter must not possess a firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow while in the field. The accompanying adult must be licensed if they are assisting by calling or if the youth is using an apprentice license.
Find details on reserved youth turkey hunts at wildlife.IN.gov/9713.htm. For property contact information, go to on.IN.gov/dfwproperties. To buy a license, visit on.IN.gov/inhuntfish. For resources related to turkey hunting, including previous seasons’ harvest numbers, processing videos, safety tips and more, go to wildlife.IN.gov/8695.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.