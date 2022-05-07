Two individuals from the Wabash Valley were recently recognized for their writing and photography work.
Mike Lunsford and Marilyn Culler were honored at the Hoosier Outdoor Writers Conference, held at Turkey Run State Park.
Lunsford, of rural Parke County, received four excellence-in-craft awards. He was second in conservation writing over 1,000 words for his piece “We Come and Go, but the Land is Always There;” third place in general outdoors writing over 1,000 words for “Walking the Sea of Grass;” second place in general outdoors writing over 1,000 words for “Film Inspired to Take the Ride of Her Life” and second in outdoor scenic photography for “The Symphony of the Falls.” Lunsford is the author of seven books and is a contributor to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star.
Culler of Greencastle earned third place in the turn in a poacher writing contest with her article “Why Didn’t You Call?” The contest was sponsored by the Turn in a Poacher Citizen’s Advisory Board. Culler had two excellence-in-craft awards, with second place for “Making a New Friend” and third place for “Nobody’s Here” in outdoor recreation photography. Culler contributes to the “Indiana Insider Blog.”
The excellence-in-craft contest was sponsored by Toyota Motor Sales.
The Hoosier Outdoor Writers was formed in 1969. Members are dedicated media professionals who are keenly interested in the wise use of natural resources in the Hoosier State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.