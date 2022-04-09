The Indiana chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates recently held its annual Career Development Conference. State CDC is JAG Indiana’s flagship event, bringing more than 120 students together to compete in 10 individual competitions, one team competition and three chapter events for award money. Two Wabash Valley students were recognized.
In the cover design/digital invitation category, Sullivan High School student Elijah Strahley placed second.
Chloe Pugh of Terre Haute North Vigo High School earned an honorable mention.
