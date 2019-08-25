Wabash Valley Sewing Connect program set for Sept. 16

Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will present a program by Claudia Lash of Presto Avenue Designs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16. in the Girl Scouts Service Center in Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets in Terre Haute.
Lunch is included; $25 for non-members.
For more information on Lash and her “magical patterns for today’s quilters,” visit prestoavenuedesigns.com.
For reservation details, contact Laura Burger at 812-535-4489.
