Wabash Valley native sees creativity continue in Nashville's Music City

The phrase “bye, y’all” doesn’t sound unusual anymore to Marie McGlone.

Once a teenage fiddle-playing phenom from Marshall, Illinois, she’s now a 23-year-old resident of Nashville, Tenn. Its nickname, “Music City,” explains her bond with the town. It’s a mecca for musicians.

“All the time, everywhere you turn, there’s somebody who knows somebody,” she said this month.

Likewise, Nashville music circles know her.

Country recording artist Jimmy Charles and his band are among those. McGlone teamed with Charles on tours. The band opened twice for singer Josh Turner, and once for country star Travis Tritt. Charles and McGlone played the Tritt bill as an acoustic duo.

McGlone “has been an absolute pleasure to play with,” Charles said last week. “She has a vivacious, bubbly personality, always smiling and lighting up the stage.”

Given all the crowds, large and small, she’s performed in front of since childhood, McGlone’s stage presence is notable. “Her talent and fiddle play demand the audience’s attention,” Charles said, “and everyone leaves like they just made a new friend.”

A Terre Haute audience got to experience that feeling in February. McGlone and Friends, a team of her Nashville musician friends, headlined the National Crossroads of Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Association Bluegrass Jam at Rose-Hulman. “She brought quite a crowd,” said Laura Pounds, the association’s president. “They filled the place up. There wasn’t a seat to be found.” And, their performance “was great,” Pounds said of that show.

For now, though, the public performances are at a standstill, with venues in Nashville and elsewhere shut down to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Music City was already reeling from a series of tornadoes that took lives and destroyed homes and businesses on March 3. Twelve days later, as the cleanups continued, Mayor John Cooper directed the city’s bars to close. A week later, the mayor extended the order to all businesses and issued a stay-at-home order.

Music City’s streets, typically overflowing with the sounds of honky tonks, are strangely silent.

“Nashville is totally shut down,” McGlone said. The Country Music Hall of Fame, where she normally works as a tour guide, is closed until May 1.

Creativity hasn’t idled, though.

“The musicians are all getting together and performing on livestreams, with virtual tip jars,” McGlone said.

Storm victims aren’t forgotten, either. “There’s been lots of amazing organizations, like MusicCares, that have helped the tornado victims, as well as benefit concerts performed live on streaming for the tornado victims.”

During the shutdown, McGlone is also teaching violin and practicing on her own.

It’s the latest in a musical road stretching back to her youth in Marshall. She was just 14 when her “Listen to My Heart” album was released independently in 2010. Since then, it’s gotten play on radio stations in 32 countries and almost every U.S. state. McGlone recorded the album in Nashville with a cluster of Music Row veterans, resulting in a compilation that a Bluegrass Unlimited review termed “a minor masterpiece.”

Back then, McGlone was just starting high school at Marshall, while winning fiddle competitions and performing throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Eventually, Nashville lured her back. McGlone moved there in 2015 to study in Bellmont University’s renowned music program. She earned degrees in music business and classical violin last year, while becoming a regular performer in Nashville hotspots.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Her future includes music, too. McGlone plans to attend law school this fall, hoping to work for a record label or songwriters association to protect composers’ rights or manage other artists.

“I want to be somebody that can help those people getting their start,” McGlone said. “And, then I can still play for those people on their albums.”

Indeed, McGlone has already done studio work on recordings by others and won’t be setting her fiddle down anytime soon.

“I’m still going to perform all the way through law school,” she said.

Her performance resume is extensive. In addition to touring with Charles, McGlone handled fiddle on road gigs alongside Grammy Award nominee and bluegrass artist Valerie Smith.

She doesn’t have to travel far, though, to get gigs. In normal times, Nashville holds plenty of opportunities, for the right caliber musician.

“I’ve played in pretty much every bar on Broadway,” McGlone said. That iconic street serves as a hotbed of Music City venues. McGlone’s been onstage at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s Honky Tonk, Honky Tonk Central, Tin Roof and others.

Notable names sometimes show up. That happened while McGlone and band mates performed in two different gigs at Tootsie’s on Broadway. Another band member spotted rap-rocker Kid Rock one night, and singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow another.

“Of course, they decided to come up and sing with us,” McGlone recalled. Kid Rock sang “All Summer Long,” and Crow crooned to “Picture.”

Such stars “are always very gracious when they get up there with us, and thank the band,” McGlone said.

McGlone is surrounded by evidence of stardom during her morningtime job as a tour guide at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her instructor at Bellmont University, Ryan Joseph (who also has served as country legend Alan Jackson’s fiddle player), got McGlone an internship at the Hall. Her supervisor turned out to be recording artist Kacey Musgraves’ pedal steel guitar player Adam Ollendorff. McGlone landed the tour guide job at the Hall after her internship.

She guides school groups through the shrine, and conducts a “musical petting zoo.” The latter allows youngsters to take after-school lessons on various instruments. “That’s a really fun job,” McGlone said.

Her classical violin training at Bellmont led to McGlone performing for two years with the university’s chamber orchestra. She also played with the Bellmont Bluegrass Ensemble. Those experiences bolstered her resume to teach music, too. Her students range in age from 7 to 65 years old, and the focus could be classical or any other genre.

The prevalence of music and opportunities, aside from the unusual lull during the coronavirus precautions, has solidified her passion for Nashville. “I’ll definitely not move anywhere else,” McGlone said. “That’s for sure.”

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.