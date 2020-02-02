The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will present a program on Vigo County cemeteries from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
In 1999, Indiana passed a set of cemetery laws and mandated the DNR’s Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology to maintain a cemetery and burial ground registry. Jeannie Regan-Dinius, DNR Special Projects coordinator, began to recruit volunteers to survey the approximately 100,000 cemeteries in Indiana.
In 2001, Sam and Jo Ligget volunteered for Vigo County. Since then they have surveyed over 125 cemeteries in the county. This program will explain what the surveys involved and relate some interesting things that they found in Vigo County cemeteries.
He is a Terre Haute native and she grew up in Warrick County. Both are retired math teachers. After teaching in the Indianapolis area for three years they spent the rest of their careers teaching in Vigo County. They are members of several historical and/or genealogical societies, including the WVGS. She is a charter member of the WVGS. He serves as a board member for the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners and the Canal Society of Indiana. They have two children and four grandchildren, all of whom reside in Vigo County.
Doors open at 6 p.m. For more details call 812-230-0631 or email Pat Rogers at Mrs.Genealogy44@aol.com or the WVGS at wvgs@inwvgs.org.
