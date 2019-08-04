The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will host “Tips and Tidbits and your Trips to the Courthouse,” a program to provide the community with valuable information on how to use the resources in courthouses for genealogical research.
The free program is set for Aug. 12 in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments and socializing with the program beginning at 6:30.
When searching for information about ancestors who lived in the United States, local courthouse records should be one of the first sources to consult. Sometimes, researchers might be able to reconstruct entire family groups or identify previously unknown relatives. They might even discover interesting details and stories that help them better understand their lives.
Donna Adams, one of the founders of WVGS, will present the program. She also will provide tips on getting ready for a trip to the courthouse, as well as a sampling of the documents that often provide a treasure trove of information.
Adams is head of the Genealogy/Local History departments at the Sullivan County Public Library. She also serves as the Southwest District director on the Indiana Genealogical Society Board.
In addition, Adams serves on numerous other area boards and teaches a class on an Introduction to Genealogy on a regular basis.
For more information on WVGS programs, visit inwvgs.org or call 812-230-0631.
