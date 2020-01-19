The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society is offering a series of classes to help individuals begin their family history quest. The Beginning Genealogy Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings.
Meeting dates are: Feb. 18, 25, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Classes will be held in the lower level conference rooms A, B and C in the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute, IN. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the classes running from 6 to 8 p.m.
There is a fee for the classes which includes all materials, a one-year free membership in the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, and a year’s subscription to the WVGS newsletter, “Wabash Valley Generations.” Class size is limited to 30, so register soon.
Registration costs are:
Add $2 if paying by PayPal
• $25 for a single non-WVGS member with the newsletter sent by email;
• $35 for two non-WVGS members; $10 for a single WVGS member; and
• $15 for two WVGS members at the same household or address.
The classes are designed for a broad audience. Anyone new to genealogy and family history research will get a good foundation on how to work on genealogy. For those experienced in genealogy, these classes will provide an excellent refresher course in core research principals. There also will be instruction on how to do advanced research.
During the classes, participants will learn how to establish research goals and determine a starting point and organizing techniques. Class members also will learn techniques for interviewing elders, filling out pedigree and family group sheets, internet research while accessing vital, courthouse and cemetery records, census records and researching your soldier.
Every week, different WVGS members will provide instruction in their specific area of expertise. These individuals love genealogical research and want to share their skills and knowledge with all class participants. Participants have a rare opportunity to take advantage of these local experts.
Please contact Pat Rogers at mrsgenealogy44@gmail.com to register or go online at www.inwvgs.org and register through PayPal.
