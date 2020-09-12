Farm families in Vigo, Clay and Parke counties are among 151 to receive the Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
Due to the pandemic, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler were unable to host a traditional award ceremony. Individual family ceremonies took place at the Statehouse July 29 and Aug. 7, all following city, state and CDC guidelines.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm must be kept in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year. Families were eligible for three different award distinctions. Based on the age of their farm, they received the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Hoosier Homestead award recipients this year include William Rudisell, farm established 1850 in Vigo, Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards; Samuel Sparks, established 1891 in Clay, Centennial Award; Charles H. Spencer, established 1912 in Parke, Centennial Award; and Miles and Emily Adrene Brown, established 1851 in Parke, Sesquicentennial Award.
Visit isda.in.gov for more details on the Hoosier Homestead Award.
