Wabash Valley Audubon Society program set for Wednesday

The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host Nick McCreary, sustainability coordinator for the Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nature Center at Dobbs Memorial Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.
McCreary will share what sustainability is and what actions are being taken to promote sustainability at ISU. In addition, he will discuss composting, academics, community engagement, gardening and more.
Nonmembers are welcome to attend the free program. For more details on Wabash Valley Audubon Society, visit https://www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org or like the Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.