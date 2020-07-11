River City Art Association invites Wabash Valley artists to enter it’s 12th Annual Juried Exhibition to be displayed Aug. 7 and 8 in the Fine Arts Building at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
Exhibition hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 with a reception at 6 p.m. and awards ceremony at 6:30.
The competition is open to Indiana and Illinois artists age 18 and older. Art must be entirely original, completed within the last three years, and not previously entered in a juried RCAA exhibition.
Juror will be Christy Brinkman-Robertson, art curator at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. An award-winning artist, her resume includes commissioned paintings, an outdoor mural, jewelry design, and illustrations for the Terre Haute Living magazine.
Brinkman-Robertson will select winners in five categories as well as the Best of Show. First-, second- and third-place and honorable mention prizes will be awarded in drawing (includes ink, pencil, pastel, printmaking), painting (includes watercolor, oil, acrylic, encaustic), photography/digital art, ceramics/glass (includes shattered, fused and etched glass) and mixed media (includes wood, metal, fabric/thread and three-dimensional artwork).
A special award in memory of RCAA past president and award-winning artist Mike Bender will be selected from entries in the drawing category. The Artists’ Choice and the People’s Choice awards will be determined from votes by participating artists and guests viewing the exhibition.
Entry fees are $20 for RCAA and Wabash Valley Art Guild members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students (with valid student ID) for up to three entries per artist. The deadline to participate is July 29. Entry forms with non-refundable fee (and copy of student ID) can be mailed to RCAA 12th Annual Exhibition, P.O. Box 3605, Terre Haute, IN 47803; or, emailed to ToddBstokes@gmail.com and payment made at time of dropoff.
All two-dimensional artwork must be suitably framed and wired for hanging. Art with “sawtooth hangers” and “clip frames” will not be accepted. Gallery-wrapped canvas paintings or photographs qualify. RCAA reserves the right to reject work that is not suitably framed or is not suitable subject matter for public display.
Entrants are to deliver artwork between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 7 and bring easels to display their work. Art/artist identification tags must be attached to the back or bottom of each piece. Artists can pick up their entries when the show ends Aug. 8; or, between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 9.
The Call for Entries prospectus and an entry form will be available at RiverCityArt.org and RCAA's Facebook page. For more details contact RCAA vice president Todd Stokes at 812-870-8252.
