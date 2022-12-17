A selection of artwork created by Kari Rajkumar will be on display at the Outreach Gallery housed in The Hometown Savings Bank located at 2503 Poplar St. in Terre Haute.
Rajkumar is a primarily self-taught artist living and working in the Wabash Valley area. She works in graphite, pastel, oils and sometimes a bit of charcoal or watercolor just for fun.
To learn more about Rajkumar and view more examples of her work, visit her website at karirajkumar.com.
The works will be displayed now through mid-June 2023. The gallery can be seen during the bank’s regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
