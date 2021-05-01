Wabash Valley Art Guild opens annual Spring Art Show Friday

The Wabash Valley Art Guild will open its 41st annual Spring Art Show at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, in the Vigo County History Center in downtown Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum will host the exhibit on the third floor of the History Center at 929 Wabash Ave.
An awards ceremony and reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Refreshments will be served. The show will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Sister Jody O’Neil, a working artist with the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, is this year’s juror.
Categories for the display of local and area art will be painting, drawing, multimedia, 3-D, and photography as well as Best of Show.
Artwork will be on canvas and paper; three-dimensional; paintings of acrylics, oil, watercolors; drawings in pastels and markers; glass and other media.
Visitors will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite piece for the People’s Choice award.
Participating artists will be able to vote on the Artist’s Choice award.
Award-winning entries from this year’s show will be featured through the end of May in the Special Exhibit Gallery on the second floor of the History Center.
WVAG meets on the second Thursday of the month.
More information on the show, membership and meetings can be found on the Wabash Valley Art Guild Facebook page, or by calling president Jim Rhodes at 812-201-6770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.