Wabash Valley Art Guild announces Spring Art Show winners

“After a year of absence, it was exciting to have the Wabash Valley Art Guild’s Spring Art Show again,” WVAG president Jim Rhodes said. “We appreciated the opportunity to have the show at the new Vigo County Historical Society and Museum. In addition, we wish to thank all of the artists who participated, the sponsors who supported the show and those who visited our exhibit.”
The 41st annual Wabash Valley Art Guild Spring Art Show opened the first weekend in May in the Vigo County History Center with 30 Wabash Valley artists participating. Sister Jody O’Neil, who served as juror, is a working artist with the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. The winning pieces of artwork were displayed in the second floor gallery throughout the month.
The Best of Show award went to Michael Roe for his photograph titled “I’m Sorry.” The Artists’ Choice award went to Lynne Dunnavant for her painting titled “Quorum" and "United We Stand," a multimedia entry by Kyma Drake, received the People's Choice award.
In the three-dimensional category: “Smokin’ Hot Banjo” by Todd Stokes, first place; “Sycamore Freshman” by Robert DeFrance, second; and “Sentinel” by Bruce Fiscus, third. Honorable mention went to Kenny Vermillion's “Tolerance-Indifference.”
First place in painting went to Christel Gutelius for “Heavenward”; second place to Steven Raez, “Isolation”; third place, “The Brush” by Donna Pomfret; and honorable mention, “Refreshing Play Day” by Lynne Dunnavant.
In the photography category: “City In Pane” by Sheila Ter Meer, first place; “Monet’s Garden” by Cathie Laska, second; and “Rest Stop” by Thomas Wright, third. Honorable mention went to Jean Kristeller's “Stone Banks at the Vermillion.”
First place in multimedia went to Kyma Drake for “United We Stand”; second place, Sharon Hawk's “Ticket To Ride”; third place, “Irrational Behavior” by Steven Raez; and honorable mention to “Ginkos” by Laura Mason.
In the drawing category: “Tennessee Pass, Colorado” by Jim Rhodes, first place; “Chilling at the Corner of Noise and Haste” by JoAnne Fiscus, second place; “Reflection” by Cathie Laska, third place; and “Butterflies in Flight” by Edith Acton, honorable mention.
“Our gratitude goes to our sponsors who, through their generosity, have made our 41st Spring Art Show a success," Rhodes said. "We especially would like to thank Dennis Evers, French Funeral Home, One Stop Auto Repair, Baesler’s Market, Mace Ford, Paul & Julie Houston, Deborah Hickman, Britt Aero, First Financial Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank, and Paul and Willa Barksdale.”
The Wabash Valley Art Guild meets monthly on the second Thursday with specific information available on its Facebook page. For more information, call Rhodes at 812-201-6770.
