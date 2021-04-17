The first Wabash Avenue Dream Cruise is scheduled for April 24. The classic car cruise along Wabash Avenue will be an approximate 14-mile round trip.
The cruise will start at 9 a.m. from the New Life Fellowship Church parking lot at U.S. 40 and Chamberlain Road in East Glenn.
Organizers encourage participants to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, when youth, music and Motor City steel cruised Terre Haute’s Wabash Avenue, at the Crossroads of America.
For more details, contact Larry Wetnight at 812-230-1087 or Dave at blancdl@aol.com or 812-249-2289.
