The Wabash Activity Center will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Dinner will cost $10 for an adult meal and $5 for a child’s meal. It includes spaghetti, salad, a bread item and a beverage. Desserts are $1 each. Dine in or carry out is also available.
All proceeds assist with the center’s building maintenance costs.
The Wabash Activity Center is located at 300 S. Fifth Street.
The Wabash Activity Center has been serving seniors in Vigo County for 60 years with classes such as tai chi, line dancing, stretching, karate as well as bingo. Other educational, informational and entertainment programs are also offered throughout the year. The cost of annual membership is $60. For further information, call 812-232-3245, email wabashactivitycenter@gmail.com or visit wabashactivitycenter.org.
