Voting is open for Visit Indiana’s 2019 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign, and one of the categories is favorite hiking trails, many of which are managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
Hiking was the No. 1 thing mentioned in a recent DNR State Parks survey. This is a chance to support your favorite trail on which to do that No. 1 activity.
DNR-run candidates, which dominate the list, include the Adventure Hiking Trail, which runs through Harrison-Crawford State Forest and O’Bannon Woods State Park; Donaldson Cave/Bronson Cave/Twin Caves (Trail 3) at Spring Mill State Park; Falls Canyon (Trail 3) and Wolf Cave (Trail 5) at McCormick’s Creek State Park; Fire Tower Trail at Brown County State Park; Hell’s Point Challenge at Pokagon State Park; Knobstone Trail, which runs through Jackson-Washington State Forest and Clark State Forest; and Ladders Trail (Trail 3) and Trail 2 at Turkey Run State Park.
The list of DNR-run candidates continues with Lawrence Creek Trail at Fort Harrison State Park; Low Gap Trail at Morgan-Monroe State Forest; Main Trail at Patoka Lake; Old Forest Trail at Versailles State Park; Pearl Ravine (Trail 2) and Pine Hills Nature Preserve Trail at Shades State Park; Rose Island Trail at Charlestown State Park; Three Dune Challenge at Indiana Dunes State Park; Trail 2 at Clifty Falls State Park; Trail 4 at Mounds State Park; Trail 9 at Chain O’Lakes State Park and Twin Swamps Nature Preserve’s trail in Mount Vernon.
Support your favorite DNR trail by voting daily.
Votes will be counted until Nov. 3, and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.