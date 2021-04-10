Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100,000 participants in communities across the country came together virtually for Walk MS.
Collectively they raised over $24 million.
The safety of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis continues to be paramount this year.
That is why “Walk MS: Terre Haute” will be virtual on April 24.
Participants can walk with their family around their neighborhood, gather their team for a socially-distanced stroll through the park or get together with friends.
All routes will come together to end MS through use of powerful online tools and exciting events to help raise $30,000.
Also, a new Walk MS On Demand online experience has been created that everyone can visit to enjoy familiar event features – including making a virtual “I Walk For” bib.
To register, visit www.walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331. Visit https://nmss.6connex.us/event/walkMS/login to participate in Walk MS On Demand.
Fundraising fuels the groundbreaking research and life-changing services those affected by MS need to live their best lives.
For resources and tips to make it easy email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
Gartland Foundry and Union Health are Terre Haute sponsors.
For more information follow @walkms on Facebook; @walk_ms on Instagram; use #walkMS.
